Braves move Mike Soroka to the 60-day DL

The Braves have moved pitcher Mike Soroka from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.

The injury, inflammation or whatever it is you want to call that which is afflicting Soroka’s shoulder, is either far more serious than first reported or else the Braves are simply so spooked by any injury to a young pitcher’s shoulder that they want to err on the side of extreme caution.

Soroka was just placed on the DL on Friday, so this is not merely one of those procedural moves. He’ll be out until late August. This comes after an earlier monthlong stint on the DL following similar issues. Soroka pitched excellently at times before and after that first time on the shelf, but you simply can’t push such a young guy when it comes to stuff like shoulder problems. Bad shoulders wreck pitchers.

Soroka, 20, is 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA (113 ERA+) and a K/BB ratio of 21/7 in 25.2 innings.

