Braves move Mike Soroka to the 60-day DL

The Braves have moved pitcher Mike Soroka from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.
The injury, inflammation or whatever it is you want to call that which is afflicting Soroka’s shoulder, is either far more serious than first reported or else the Braves are simply so spooked by any injury to a young pitcher’s shoulder that they want to err on the side of extreme caution.
Soroka was just placed on the DL on Friday, so this is not merely one of those procedural moves. He’ll be out until late August. This comes after an earlier monthlong stint on the DL following similar issues. Soroka pitched excellently at times before and after that first time on the shelf, but you simply can’t push such a young guy when it comes to stuff like shoulder problems. Bad shoulders wreck pitchers.
Soroka, 20, is 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA (113 ERA+) and a K/BB ratio of 21/7 in 25.2 innings.
Corey Kluber has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the past several years and has an excellent shot at winning his third Cy Young Award come this fall. Even the best have bad nights, however, and last night was a bad night for him. Probably his worst ever, in fact. At the very least his shortest.
The St. Louis Cardinals jumped all over Kluber, torching him for six runs in an inning and two-thirds. There were lots of hits — six in all off of Kluber — but Matt Carpenter‘s first inning homer, which made it 2-1 went the farthest. Not that they stopped when Kluber left, of course. The Cards rattled off 11 runs on 13 hits against five Cleveland pitchers and Carpenter himself went 5-for-5 with three driven in. Perhaps it was a combination of it not being Kluber’s night AND it being very much the Cardinals’.
Manager Terry Francona said after the game that Kluber was “human” and that everyone has a bump in the road. Very, very true. One presumes, however, that he will transform back into Klubot for his next start against the punchless Kansas City Royals.