Shin-Soo Choo reaches base in 38 straight games

People celebrate hitting streaks — and they are a lot of fun — but on-base streaks are just as good a measure of someone helping their team day-in, day-out. And not many guys have been helping their team as much lately as Shin-Soo Choo has been helping the Rangers.

Choo went 3-for-5 and hit a tie-breaking RBI in last night’s 7-4 victory over the Padres. In doing so he extended his career-best on-base streak to 38 games. That’s eight shy of the Rangers team on-base record of 46. The longest streak by anyone this season is Odubel Herrera, who did it 45 times.

Both of those are doable. The all-time record for getting on-base is . . . less doable. Ted Williams did it a mind-boggling 84 straight games in 1949.

Choo is hitting .285/.395/.483 on the season.

