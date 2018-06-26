Shin-Soo Choo reaches base in 38 straight games

People celebrate hitting streaks — and they are a lot of fun — but on-base streaks are just as good a measure of someone helping their team day-in, day-out. And not many guys have been helping their team as much lately as Shin-Soo Choo has been helping the Rangers.
Choo went 3-for-5 and hit a tie-breaking RBI in last night’s 7-4 victory over the Padres. In doing so he extended his career-best on-base streak to 38 games. That’s eight shy of the Rangers team on-base record of 46. The longest streak by anyone this season is Odubel Herrera, who did it 45 times.
Both of those are doable. The all-time record for getting on-base is . . . less doable. Ted Williams did it a mind-boggling 84 straight games in 1949.
Choo is hitting .285/.395/.483 on the season.
The Cubs announced a handful of roster transactions ahead of Tuesday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The most important one involved third baseman Kris Bryant, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 23) with inflammation in his left shoulder.
Bryant, 26, was held out of Saturday’s lineup due to the shoulder ailment. The Cubs considered it a minor issue, but he didn’t play Sunday or Monday either, and obviously Tuesday was also a no-go, so it made sense to put him on the disabled list rather than lose a roster spot waiting.
This season, Bryant is hitting .280/.383/.481 with nine home runs and 36 RBI in 311 plate appearances. Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ have drawn starts at third base while Bryant has been absent. Javier Baez is starting at third base on Tuesday night. The trio figure to share time at the hot corner until Bryant returns.