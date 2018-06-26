Shin-Soo Choo has reached base in 38 straight games

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Athletics 5, Tigers 4: A Monday day baseball game in Detroit because the city did its Fourth of July fireworks downtown last night and they didn’t want to tangle up traffic any more than necessary. In Columbus, where I live, they used to do trick-or-treating on a night other than Halloween — they called it “Beggar’s Night” — for reasons that were never clear. They never did it a full week early, though, so someone should ask Detroit what in the hell it’s up to.

Anyway: Edwin Jackson pitched for Oakland, appearing with his 13th big league team, which tied a record held by Octavio Dotel. He pitched well too, allowing one run over six and striking out seven. Since he’s on the A’s he stands a better chance of being flipped for a middling prospect next month than if he pitched almost anywhere else, so Dotel’s record is gonna be in trouble if Jackson can continue to keep it in the park. Nicholas Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the seventh to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead but the A’s rallied and Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the ninth.

Royals 2, Angels 0: Brad Keller was the first of three four pitchers to toss seven dominant shutout innings last night (Kenta Maeda, John Gant and Blake Snell were the others) UPDATE: I had overlooked Snell when I first posted this. Apologies, Blake. Tyler Skaggs nearly matched him, allowing one over seven, but that one — on a Lucas Duda single — was all the Royals needed. Rosell Herrera — who, surprisingly, won Kansas City’s “Last Herrera Standing” competition when Kelvin was traded — drove in the other run.

Mariners 5, Orioles 3: The Mariners drew 10 walks off of Baltimore pitching and then scored the two go-ahead runs in an inning with a bunt, some walks, a wild pitch and a sac fly. This game will be marked with exhibit stickers the next time baseball goes on trial for being really damn hard to watch sometimes.

Yankees 4, Phillies 2: Jonathan Loaisiga took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Aaron Judge hit his 20th homer and Giancarlo Stanton stayed hot, hitting a two-run single to give the Yankees some breathing room. And some laughing room, as their lead made it reasonable for Dellin Betances, who had not swung a bat in 12 years, to come to the plate. He looked wonderfully terrible, adopting a Gary Sheffield stance and waggle. He had a Sheffield hack too, albeit with none of the Sheffield skill:

Pirates 6, Mets 4: Apropos of nothing, I have decided that the Pittsburgh Pirates are the ultimate jobber team. Like, “jobber” in the professional wrestling sense. They’re not good and they’re not going to win anything important this year, but they’re respectable enough that they can sell a loss in a way to make the other team look good, either by being competitive or by being the heel a la Joe Musgrove plunking guys or whatever. That’s an important skill in a league where the outcomes are as pre-ordained as they seem to be in Major League Baseball this year. You gotta make the stars and the scripted action look good.

There are multiple levels of jobbers, of course. Some are actually pretty skilled and could, in lesser promotions or in smaller towns, win a match or possibly even headline a show. A younger Sam Houston or maybe S.D. Jones filled this role back when I watched wrestling. Then there were the hapless jobbers whose biggest skill seemed to be getting thrown around a lot (which is itself a skill, mind you). Their job was to get crushed badly and usually quickly, such as when Randy Mulkey or whoever would lose a 12-second match via a belly-to-belly suplex when Mid-Atlantic Wrestling was trying to get Magnum T.A. over despite him having no skills. Or, perhaps, when he’d team up with his brother Bill Mulkey to lose a tag team match to the Road Warriors in 22 seconds to help sell their dominance.

The better jobbers — often called “jobbers to the stars” — would sometimes get to win occasional undercard matches at house shows against nobodies in order to help sell them as a threat later. I’ve decided this game — the Pirates against the Mets — was one of those. In it, Josh Bell hit a two-run homer and Gregory Polanco went deep while New York looked terrible in every way that matters. The win broke a losing streak for the Pirates — they had been playing rising mid-card contenders who are working on their mic skills for the past couple of series — and sent the Mets to their seventh straight loss. In short, everyone played their role.

Marlins 9, Diamondbacks 5: Shelby Miller pitched for the first time since Tommy John surgery but he didn’t pitch well, giving up five runs on six hits in three and two-thirds. He was outdueled by Dan Straily who was coming off a much shorter layoff thanks to a suspension. Brian Anderson and Cameron Maybin each drove in two for the Fish.

Rays 11, Nationals 0: Gio Gonzalez allowed the game’s first run to score on a wild pitch and then walked in run that same inning, both before recording a single out. “Ok, settle down Gio,” he probably said to himself, “things can only get bett–” and I’ll be damned, Kevin Kiermaier hit a grand slam and that was the end of poor Gio. Tampa Bay led 9-0 at one point in the sixth inning. That’s the score you lose by when you forfeit. Maybe the Nats should’ve just left then and gone to their hotel, getting a couple extra hours of sleep and not getting quite as embarrassed as they eventually did?

Braves 5, Reds 4: Cincy and Atlanta traded punches through seven and went to extras tied at four. In the eleventh Ozzie Albies, who drove in the game’s first run way back in the first, drove in its last run with a walkoff bomb. I watch more Braves games than most of you and I’m a fan, so I’m obviously biased when I say that the 21-year-old Albies is a great player who is so much fun to watch, but I hope you can appreciate him too, if for no other reason than that he did not give the cliche “I was just looking for my pitch/something I could drive/didn’t try to do too much” jazz when asked about his homer afterwards. Rather, he said this:

“It’s time to go home right now. It’s time to go deep. I went up there with one mentality, of hitting a home run.”

God love the kids.

Rangers 7, Padres 4: Texas was down 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth when they put together a five-run inning with all the runs being driven in via sac flies and singles. I wonder if it’s worse to see a lead lost via a couple of big longballs or via a death by a thousand cuts like that? I dunno. The Rangers have won eight of nine.

Blue Jays 6, Astros 3: A small early lead blown, the Jays tied it up with a Curtis Granderson solo homer in the fifth, took the lead with another Granderson solo homer in the seventh and padded that lead with a two-run shot from Randal Grichuk in the eighth. Oh, and Grichuk — who had a lot of family and friends in the stands as he’s from the Houston area — did this too:

Cardinals 4, Indians 0: John Gant dominated the Tribe, tossing seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball, with a couple of early runs on a Marcell Ozuna double giving him all the run support he needed.

In other news, I know MLB.com’s Cleveland beat writer Jordan Bastian a little bit and follow him on Instagram. He has little kids at home, he posts photos of them a lot and they’re frickin’ adorable. As such, when he tweeted this before heading to St. Louis for this series, I had a great mental image of it, making the SICK SICK BURN delivered by his four-year-old daughter all the better:

Putting 4yo daughter to bed, telling her I’m going to St. Louis… A: “Who are the Cardinals playing?”

Me: “The Cleveland Indians…”

A: “That’s the team you play for?”

Me: “No, no, no. I don’t play. I watch the game and write a story about it.”

A: [laughs HARD] “Why??” — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 25, 2018

I can tell you from personal experience that your kids don’t truly grow up until they own you as thoroughly as the young Bastian girl owned Jordan with this the other night. He’ll spend the rest of his days as a baseball writer thinking about this. Again: God love the kids.

Dodgers 2, Cubs 1: Dodgers win their fourth straight, Cubs lose their fifth straight, mostly thanks to Kenta Maeda, who shut the Cubbies out for seven innings on three hits while striking out nine. Kiké Hernandez homered again, going deep for the sixth time in his past 13 games. He’s playing more because Chris Taylor has had a bum hamstring, but more playing time has agreed with him, making Taylor’s loss a lot more palatable. What the heck is it with the Dodgers anyway? Seems like, for the past two or three years, losing key players to injury has simply not hurt them like it hurts other teams.

