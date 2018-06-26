Sergio Romo barks at Michael Taylor after final out in Nats-Rays game, benches clear

Last night the Washington Nationals got dominated by Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays, losing 11-0. Momentum, they say, is your next day’s starting pitcher, and at noon today that pitcher was Max Scherzer, so things looked pretty good for Washington all things considered.

Scherzer did his part — he gave up only one run on a first inning fielder’s choice in seven innings of work — but it wasn’t enough. The Rays shut out the Nationals once again and won the game 1-0.

Nathan Eovaldi tossed six shutout innings allowing only one hit and the bullpen only gave up two hits in its three innings. Nats batters struck out 12 times, running their scoreless innings streak to 18. The Nats are on a pretty uninspiring stretch of baseball these days and, pending the Braves-Reds game tonight, sit in third place in the NL East, 4.5 games back of the Braves.

Not that the Rays covered themselves in glory. Sergio Romo came into the game in the ninth and, after recording an out, faced Michael A. Taylor with two down. Romo struck Taylor out — ending the game — but then walked toward him barking and taunting him, leading to the benches clearing, though no punches were thrown.

This was no doubt Romo’s effort at retaliation for Taylor stealing a base against Romo and the Rays on June sixth, when the Nats had a big lead. Which is an idiotic thing for Romo to fill his diaper over, but Baseball Veterans Who Get Off On Going About Their Business The Right Way are gonna Baseball Veterans Who Get Off On Going About Their Business The Right Way. Thank GOD you put that horrible self-promoting punk, uh, Michael A. Taylor in his place. Wait, Michael A. Taylor is about as much of a baby faced schoolboy as there in the game. Maybe Romo is a just a jerk?

Yeah, I’d say so.

Anyway, maybe this will light a fire under the Nationals somehow. Something’s gotta.

