Sergio Romo barks at Michael Taylor after final out in Nats-Rays game, benches clear

By Craig CalcaterraJun 26, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
Last night the Washington Nationals got dominated by Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays, losing 11-0. Momentum, they say, is your next day’s starting pitcher, and at noon today that pitcher was Max Scherzer, so things looked pretty good for Washington all things considered.

Scherzer did his part — he gave up only one run on a first inning fielder’s choice in seven innings of work — but it wasn’t enough. The Rays shut out the Nationals once again and won the game 1-0.

Nathan Eovaldi tossed six shutout innings allowing only one hit and the bullpen only gave up two hits in its three innings. Nats batters struck out 12 times, running their scoreless innings streak to 18. The Nats are on a pretty uninspiring stretch of baseball these days and, pending the Braves-Reds game tonight, sit in third place in the NL East, 4.5 games back of the Braves.

Not that the Rays covered themselves in glory. Sergio Romo came into the game in the ninth and, after recording an out, faced Michael A. Taylor with two down. Romo struck Taylor out — ending the game — but then walked toward him barking and taunting him, leading to the benches clearing, though no punches were thrown.

This was no doubt Romo’s effort at retaliation for Taylor stealing a base against Romo and the Rays on June sixth, when the Nats had a big lead. Which is an idiotic thing for Romo to fill his diaper over, but Baseball Veterans Who Get Off On Going About Their Business The Right Way are gonna Baseball Veterans Who Get Off On Going About Their Business The Right Way. Thank GOD you put that horrible self-promoting punk, uh, Michael A. Taylor in his place. Wait, Michael A. Taylor is about as much of a baby faced schoolboy as there in the game. Maybe Romo is a just a jerk?

 

Yeah, I’d say so.

Anyway, maybe this will light a fire under the Nationals somehow. Something’s gotta.

Dan Straily drops appeal of five-game suspension

Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 26, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that starter Dan Straily has dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension and will begin serving it today, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. Straily received his suspension on Thursday, two days after intentionally hitting Giants catcher Buster Posey with a pitch after warnings had been issued.

Straily started Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks, so the Marlins can simply give him an extra day of rest and it’s like he was never suspended at all. If he had stayed on schedule, he would have pitched Saturday against the Mets. He may start on Sunday instead.

Straily, 29, carries a 4.82 ERA with a 45/25 K/BB ratio in 52 1/3 innings this season. The right-hander is earning $3.37 million this season and has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining.