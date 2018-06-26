Sandy Alderson to take leave of absence from Mets

Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that GM Sandy Alderson will take a leave of absence from the Mets to focus on his health. Alderson’s cancer has come back and he will likely undergo surgery this summer.

In Alderson’s absence, assisstants John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi, and Omar Minaya will handle baseball operations. When asked if he plans to return to the same role, Alderson said, “If I were to look at it on the merits, I’m not sure coming back is warranted,” per Britton.

After fainting during a press conference in November 2015, Alderson was diagnosed with cancer a month later. He has been battling it ever since. Thankfully, as Britton notes, Alderson says his prognosis is good.

