Sandy Alderson to take leave of absence from Mets

Tim Britton of The Athletic reports that GM Sandy Alderson will take a leave of absence from the Mets to focus on his health. Alderson’s cancer has come back and he will likely undergo surgery this summer.
In Alderson’s absence, assisstants John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi, and Omar Minaya will handle baseball operations. When asked if he plans to return to the same role, Alderson said, “If I were to look at it on the merits, I’m not sure coming back is warranted,” per Britton.
After fainting during a press conference in November 2015, Alderson was diagnosed with cancer a month later. He has been battling it ever since. Thankfully, as Britton notes, Alderson says his prognosis is good.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that starter Dan Straily has dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension and will begin serving it today, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. Straily received his suspension on Thursday, two days after intentionally hitting Giants catcher Buster Posey with a pitch after warnings had been issued.
Straily started Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks, so the Marlins can simply give him an extra day of rest and it’s like he was never suspended at all. If he had stayed on schedule, he would have pitched Saturday against the Mets. He may start on Sunday instead.
Straily, 29, carries a 4.82 ERA with a 45/25 K/BB ratio in 52 1/3 innings this season. The right-hander is earning $3.37 million this season and has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining.