Josh Donaldson suffers setback during rehab

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling reports that Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered a setback while rehabbing his calf injury. An MRI showed an acute strain of his left calf. As a result, Donaldson will be reevaluated in three weeks.
Donaldson, 32, has been out since late May with the calf injury. He won’t return until after the All-Star break at the earliest now. At the time of his injury, he was batting .234/.333/.423 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 159 plate appearances.
Yangervis Solarte has gotten most of the starts at third base while Donaldson has been out and will continue to for the foreseeable future. Solarte has batted .252/.308/.456 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI in 325 PA this season.
The Cubs announced a handful of roster transactions ahead of Tuesday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The most important one involved third baseman Kris Bryant, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 23) with inflammation in his left shoulder.
Bryant, 26, was held out of Saturday’s lineup due to the shoulder ailment. The Cubs considered it a minor issue, but he didn’t play Sunday or Monday either, and obviously Tuesday was also a no-go, so it made sense to put him on the disabled list rather than lose a roster spot waiting.
This season, Bryant is hitting .280/.383/.481 with nine home runs and 36 RBI in 311 plate appearances. Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ have drawn starts at third base while Bryant has been absent. Javier Baez is starting at third base on Tuesday night. The trio figure to share time at the hot corner until Bryant returns.