Josh Donaldson suffers setback during rehab

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling reports that Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson suffered a setback while rehabbing his calf injury. An MRI showed an acute strain of his left calf. As a result, Donaldson will be reevaluated in three weeks.

Donaldson, 32, has been out since late May with the calf injury. He won’t return until after the All-Star break at the earliest now. At the time of his injury, he was batting .234/.333/.423 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 159 plate appearances.

Yangervis Solarte has gotten most of the starts at third base while Donaldson has been out and will continue to for the foreseeable future. Solarte has batted .252/.308/.456 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI in 325 PA this season.

