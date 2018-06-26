Eight different teams represented among nine AL All-Star leaders

The latest A.L. All-Star voting results are in and, even if there’s not parity in baseball these days, there is something approaching it in the All-Star voting. Indeed, eight different teams are represented among the nine American League leaders.
Only the Boston Red Sox placing two in starting position at the moment, with one each from the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago White Sox, the Cleveland Indians, the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. Major League Baseball notes in its release of the voting totals that, since balloting was placed in the hands of fans in 1970, neither league has had eight different teams win a fan election in the same year.
Viva Democracy. The totals thus far:
The Cubs announced a handful of roster transactions ahead of Tuesday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The most important one involved third baseman Kris Bryant, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 23) with inflammation in his left shoulder.
Bryant, 26, was held out of Saturday’s lineup due to the shoulder ailment. The Cubs considered it a minor issue, but he didn’t play Sunday or Monday either, and obviously Tuesday was also a no-go, so it made sense to put him on the disabled list rather than lose a roster spot waiting.
This season, Bryant is hitting .280/.383/.481 with nine home runs and 36 RBI in 311 plate appearances. Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ have drawn starts at third base while Bryant has been absent. Javier Baez is starting at third base on Tuesday night. The trio figure to share time at the hot corner until Bryant returns.