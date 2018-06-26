Dan Straily drops appeal of five-game suspension

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that starter Dan Straily has dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension and will begin serving it today, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. Straily received his suspension on Thursday, two days after intentionally hitting Giants catcher Buster Posey with a pitch after warnings had been issued.

Straily started Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks, so the Marlins can simply give him an extra day of rest and it’s like he was never suspended at all. If he had stayed on schedule, he would have pitched Saturday against the Mets. He may start on Sunday instead.

Straily, 29, carries a 4.82 ERA with a 45/25 K/BB ratio in 52 1/3 innings this season. The right-hander is earning $3.37 million this season and has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

