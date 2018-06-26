Cubs place Kris Bryant on DL with shoulder inflammation

The Cubs announced a handful of roster transactions ahead of Tuesday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The most important one involved third baseman Kris Bryant, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 23) with inflammation in his left shoulder.

Bryant, 26, was held out of Saturday’s lineup due to the shoulder ailment. The Cubs considered it a minor issue, but he didn’t play Sunday or Monday either, and obviously Tuesday was also a no-go, so it made sense to put him on the disabled list rather than lose a roster spot waiting.

This season, Bryant is hitting .280/.383/.481 with nine home runs and 36 RBI in 311 plate appearances. Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ have drawn starts at third base while Bryant has been absent. Javier Baez is starting at third base on Tuesday night. The trio figure to share time at the hot corner until Bryant returns.

