Cubs place Kris Bryant on DL with shoulder inflammation

The Cubs announced a handful of roster transactions ahead of Tuesday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The most important one involved third baseman Kris Bryant, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 23) with inflammation in his left shoulder.
Bryant, 26, was held out of Saturday’s lineup due to the shoulder ailment. The Cubs considered it a minor issue, but he didn’t play Sunday or Monday either, and obviously Tuesday was also a no-go, so it made sense to put him on the disabled list rather than lose a roster spot waiting.
This season, Bryant is hitting .280/.383/.481 with nine home runs and 36 RBI in 311 plate appearances. Tommy La Stella and Ian Happ have drawn starts at third base while Bryant has been absent. Javier Baez is starting at third base on Tuesday night. The trio figure to share time at the hot corner until Bryant returns.
The Brewers announced on Tuesday that outfielder Lorenzo Cain has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin. Outfielder Keon Broxton has been recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Cain, 32, exited Thursday’s game against the Cardinals with a hamstring issue, then left Saturday’s game with groin tightness. He’s been outstanding for the Brewers to date, batting .291/.394/.438 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 312 plate appearances, so this is a big loss for a team with a 2.5-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.
Broxton, 28, has spent all season at Triple-A, putting together a .263/.336/.431 triple-slash line with nine home runs and 35 RBI in 295 trips to the plate.
Christian Yelich is starting in center field Tuesday night against the Royals. Eric Thames is starting in right field. This could be the configuration the Brewers mostly use in Cain’s absence.