Brewers place Lorenzo Cain on DL, recall Keon Broxton

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that outfielder Lorenzo Cain has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin. Outfielder Keon Broxton has been recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Cain, 32, exited Thursday’s game against the Cardinals with a hamstring issue, then left Saturday’s game with groin tightness. He’s been outstanding for the Brewers to date, batting .291/.394/.438 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases in 312 plate appearances, so this is a big loss for a team with a 2.5-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.

Broxton, 28, has spent all season at Triple-A, putting together a .263/.336/.431 triple-slash line with nine home runs and 35 RBI in 295 trips to the plate.

Christian Yelich is starting in center field Tuesday night against the Royals. Eric Thames is starting in right field. This could be the configuration the Brewers mostly use in Cain’s absence.

