Your latest National League All-Star voting update

Not much has changed with the All-Star voting in the National League this week. All of the same leaders from last week are leading this week. Matt Kemp and Bryce Harper have flip-flopped at 2-3 in the outfield voting but it’s still all the same.
Buster Posey leads at catcher, first base is Freddie Freeman, second is his Braves teammate Ozzie Albies, third is Nolan Arenado, short is Brandon Crawford and Nick Markakis leads the outfield trio.
Your current leaders and their closest pursuers:
The Oakland A’s have designated reliever Liam Hendriks for assignment.
Hendriks got blown up for four runs on four hits — two homers — in an inning of work yesterday and the A’s have apparently seen enough. It’s been a rough go if it all around, really, as he’s posted a 7.36 ERA over 13 appearances.
Hendriks, who appeared in 70 games last season, signed a one-year deal last winter to avoid arbitration. The deal is for $1.9 million, so anyone claiming him off of waivers or trading for him will owe him a bit over half of that. Given the durability the eight-year veteran has shown in previous seasons that’s not out of the question, but his ineffectiveness this year, combined with a groin problem that caused him to miss some time, may give suitors pause.