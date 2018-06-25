Associated Press

Wanna see Yasiel Puig and Dallas Keuchel naked?

By Craig CalcaterraJun 25, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
On the one hand, the ESPN Magazine “Body Issue” is a transparent attempt by ESPN to sell magazines via the objectification of the human form in a time of the year when only one major team sport — the one ESPN seems to care about the least, baseball — is active and people are generally not buying a ton of magazines.

On the other hand, unlike “Sports Illustrated’s” swimsuit issue, ESPN objectifies men as well as women, at least making things putatively fair. Oh, and they also, on occasion, put people like Prince Fielder in the thing so as to not exclusively promote unrealistic body standards.

So, on balance: not great and still cynical, but it’s better than its antecedent, and I suppose that’s not nothing.

If you can make your way through the moral and ethical implications of all of this unscathed, feel free to gawk at Yasiel Puig and Dallas Keuchel naked. Here is the link to Puig’s spread, here is the link to Keuchel’s. For what it’s worth, Puig looks like he’s having more fun. Shocker.

A taste, from Puig’s Twitter feed:

Keuchel didn’t tweet out pics of himself in the all together. Like I said: he didn’t seem to have quite as much fun with it.

Diamondbacks place Clay Buchholz on disabled list with strained oblique

By Bill BaerJun 25, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
The Diamondbacks announced that starter Clay Buchholz has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. The club released pitcher Stefan Chrichton to create room on the 40-man roster for Buchholz, and his 25-man roster spot has been filled by starter Shelby Miller.

Buchholz, 33, left Sunday’s start against the Pirates after five innings due to tightness in his side. He had tossed five scoreless innings to that point. Buchholz has been surprisingly effective for the D-Backs this season, owning a 2.56 ERA with a 31/7 K/BB ratio in 38 2/3 innings across seven starts.

Miller, 27, will be making his 2018 season debut on Monday evening against the Marlins. His most recent start was on April 23 last year, after which he underwent Tommy John surgery. The D-Backs acquired him from the Braves along with Gabe Speier in December 2015 in exchange for Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, and Aaron Blair.