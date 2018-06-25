Rhys Hoskins gets into argument with fan, apologizes

In the bottom of the sixth inning of Monday’s game against the Yankees, Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins struck out on a 2-2 David Robertson curve that bounced in the dirt. Hoskins didn’t appear to be totally aware of the situation, as he didn’t immediately run to first base. Catcher Austin Romine retrieved the ball and threw to first base to complete the strikeout.

On his way back to the dugout, Hoskins received some criticism from the fans behind the Phillies’ dugout. The NBC Sports Philadelphia cameras captured Hoskins jawing back before descending down the dugout steps. After placing his helmet down, Hoskins came back up the steps to continue arguing with a fan. He appeared to say, “You go hit.”

The Phillies went on to lose 4-2 to the Yankees. After the game, Hoskins apologized for his conduct with the fan, saying he was frustrated in the moment. Per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, Hoskins said, “It shouldn’t happen, it can’t happen.” He added, “I was in the wrong.” Hoskins also said he couldn’t remember what words were said between him and the fan.

Hoskins, who went 0-for-4 on the night, is batting .252/.373/.470 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI, and 41 runs scored in 285 plate appearances this season.

