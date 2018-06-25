Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Edwin Jackson pitches for 13th team, tying Octavio Dotel for all-time record

By Bill BaerJun 25, 2018
Edwin Jackson came up from Triple-A to start Monday afternoon’s game for the Athletics against the Tigers. The A’s are Jackson’s 13th team, tying Octavio Dotel for the all-time record, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle notes. As of this writing, the A’s are trailing the Tigers 1-0 after four innings.

Slusser spoke to Dotel, who is a friend and a former teammate of Jackson’s. Dotel said, “I want to be by myself in that department! I was happy I got that record, it always made me feel good.” He added, “Now, Edwin Jackson will know what it’s like. And it looks like he’ll break it. I was 38 when I signed with Detroit — he’s got a lot of room to go ahead of me.”

Jackson’s teams (2003-18): Dodgers, Rays, Tigers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cardinals, Nationals, Cubs, Braves, Marlins, Padres, Orioles, Nationals (again), Athletics

Dotel’s teams (1999-2013): Mets, Astros, Athletics, Yankees, Royals, Braves, White Sox, Pirates, Dodgers, Rockies, Blue Jays, Cardinals, Tigers

Jackson is 34 years old and had to settle for a minor league deal with the Nationals in January. After opting out at the end of May, he signed another minor league contract with the A’s. Pitching for a 14th team in the majors, for sole possession of the record, is anything but guaranteed.

To Jackson’s credit, he pitched decently at Triple-A this season. Between Syracuse (Nationals) and Nashville (Athletics), the right-hander posted a 3.53 ERA with a 63/30 K/BB ratio in 71 1/3 innings spanning 13 starts.

Diamondbacks place Clay Buchholz on disabled list with strained oblique

By Bill BaerJun 25, 2018
The Diamondbacks announced that starter Clay Buchholz has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. The club released pitcher Stefan Chrichton to create room on the 40-man roster for Buchholz, and his 25-man roster spot has been filled by starter Shelby Miller.

Buchholz, 33, left Sunday’s start against the Pirates after five innings due to tightness in his side. He had tossed five scoreless innings to that point. Buchholz has been surprisingly effective for the D-Backs this season, owning a 2.56 ERA with a 31/7 K/BB ratio in 38 2/3 innings across seven starts.

Miller, 27, will be making his 2018 season debut on Monday evening against the Marlins. His most recent start was on April 23 last year, after which he underwent Tommy John surgery. The D-Backs acquired him from the Braves along with Gabe Speier in December 2015 in exchange for Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, and Aaron Blair.