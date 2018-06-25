Edwin Jackson pitches for 13th team, tying Octavio Dotel for all-time record

Edwin Jackson came up from Triple-A to start Monday afternoon’s game for the Athletics against the Tigers. The A’s are Jackson’s 13th team, tying Octavio Dotel for the all-time record, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle notes. As of this writing, the A’s are trailing the Tigers 1-0 after four innings.

Slusser spoke to Dotel, who is a friend and a former teammate of Jackson’s. Dotel said, “I want to be by myself in that department! I was happy I got that record, it always made me feel good.” He added, “Now, Edwin Jackson will know what it’s like. And it looks like he’ll break it. I was 38 when I signed with Detroit — he’s got a lot of room to go ahead of me.”

Jackson’s teams (2003-18): Dodgers, Rays, Tigers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cardinals, Nationals, Cubs, Braves, Marlins, Padres, Orioles, Nationals (again), Athletics

Dotel’s teams (1999-2013): Mets, Astros, Athletics, Yankees, Royals, Braves, White Sox, Pirates, Dodgers, Rockies, Blue Jays, Cardinals, Tigers

Jackson is 34 years old and had to settle for a minor league deal with the Nationals in January. After opting out at the end of May, he signed another minor league contract with the A’s. Pitching for a 14th team in the majors, for sole possession of the record, is anything but guaranteed.

To Jackson’s credit, he pitched decently at Triple-A this season. Between Syracuse (Nationals) and Nashville (Athletics), the right-hander posted a 3.53 ERA with a 63/30 K/BB ratio in 71 1/3 innings spanning 13 starts.

