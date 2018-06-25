Diamondbacks place Clay Buchholz on disabled list with strained oblique

The Diamondbacks announced that starter Clay Buchholz has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. The club released pitcher Stefan Chrichton to create room on the 40-man roster for Buchholz, and his 25-man roster spot has been filled by starter Shelby Miller.

Buchholz, 33, left Sunday’s start against the Pirates after five innings due to tightness in his side. He had tossed five scoreless innings to that point. Buchholz has been surprisingly effective for the D-Backs this season, owning a 2.56 ERA with a 31/7 K/BB ratio in 38 2/3 innings across seven starts.

Miller, 27, will be making his 2018 season debut on Monday evening against the Marlins. His most recent start was on April 23 last year, after which he underwent Tommy John surgery. The D-Backs acquired him from the Braves along with Gabe Speier in December 2015 in exchange for Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, and Aaron Blair.

