Athletics designate Liam Hendriks for assignment

Update (9:19 PM ET): And it’s over. Anthony Rendon led off the top of the seventh with a double off of the wall in left field, about a foot away from becoming a home run.

Rays starter Blake Snell has held the Nationals hitless through six innings Monday night at Tropicana Field. The young lefty has limited the opposition to a pair of walks while striking out 10 on 80 pitches.

The Rays’ offense has provided plenty of run support, scoring 10 runs through six frames. They hung a six-spot in the second inning, capped off with a Kevin Kiermaier grand slam. Kiermaier drew a bases-loaded walk in the third. Wilson Ramos added a solo homer in the fourth, then hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Snell, 25, entered Monday’s contest with a 9-4 record, a 2.48 ERA, and a 103/36 K/BB ratio across 94 1/3 innings. If he is able to hold the Nationals hitless through the final three innings, he’ll become the first Rays pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Matt Garza on July 26, 2010 against the Tigers, which is also the only no-hitter in Rays history. The Nationals haven’t been no-hit since becoming the Nationals and moving to D.C. The Expos, however, were victims of a perfect game from the Yankees’ David Cone on July 18, 1999.

We’ll keep you updated as Snell attempts to navigate his way through the Nationals’ lineup the rest of the way.

