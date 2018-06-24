Report: Royals considering signing Luke Heimlich

Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star reports that the Royals are considering signing Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich. In 2012, when he was 15 years old, Heimlich pleaded guilty to a felony charge of molesting his then-six-year-old niece. Viewed by many scouts as one of the most talented pitchers in college baseball, Heimlich went undrafted in the 2017 and 2018 drafts.
Heimlich has maintained his innocence despite pleading guilty. The victim’s mother said to The New York Times, “There is no way he didn’t do it,” describing her daughter’s details as “very specific.”
That a baseball team would be interested in Heimlich despite his past is not surprising. Teams look past all kinds of wretched off-field behavior as long as they get a player who can help them win. But the Royals’ interest, in particular, is perplexing since the team has gone out of its way to position itself as a moral bellwether. Last year, we learned that the Royals teach their players about the detrimental effects of drugs and alcohol, as well as pornography. GM Dayton Moore said, “[We’re] very transparent about things that happen in our game, not only with drugs and alcohol. We talk about pornography, and the effects of what that does to the minds of players and the distractions, and how that leads to abuse of — domestic abuse — to abuse of women. How it impacts relationships — we talk about a lot of things. And I don’t mind sharing with you.”
The Royals held an anti-porn seminar in March as well:
If you’re going to go around wagging your finger at people for perceived moral shortcomings, you had better walk the straight and narrow yourself. For the Royals to do this and then show interest in Heimlich calls into question their credibility both on a baseball level and on a social level.
On Friday, it was reported that free agent Hanley Ramirez was under federal and state investigation, though no one knew for what, exactly. Michele McPhee of ABC News said, “Obviously I know absolutely nothing about sports or Hanley Ramirez’s stats, but what I do know is crime. And there has been some reports about a FaceTime phone call that was made between a man during a car stop. After that car stop, police recovered a significant amount of drugs. And during that car stop, the suspect claimed that one of the items found in the vehicle belonged to Hanley Ramirez and then FaceTimed [Ramirez] in front of police. And that car stop coordinated with the timing of his release from the Red Sox.”
The suspect was reportedly transporting 435 grams of fentanyl and a “large amount” of crack cocaine. But it turns out that Ramirez’s name only got mentioned because the suspect was hoping to avoid arrest. Ramirez is not actually under investigation, Shelley Murphy and Evan Allen of the Boston Globe report.
The attorney of the suspect said that his client grew up in the Dominican Republic with Ramirez and used the former Red Sox DH’s name “to get the cops off his back, which didn’t work.” During the traffic stop, a trooper asked permission to open a brown cardboard box found in the rear cargo area of the suspect’s jeep. The suspect said the box contained books, shipped to him by Ramirez’s mother to deliver to Ramirez in Boston. The suspect FaceTimed Ramirez to back up his story, but Ramirez said he wasn’t aware that the suspect was on his way to visit. Ramirez gave permission to the trooper to open the box. He did, and found a gift bag with two kilograms of fentanyl. The suspect was arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Ramirez, 34, hit a disappointing .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 195 plate appearances for the Red Sox before being designated for assignment on May 25 and released on June 1. The Red Sox maintain that Ramirez’s release had nothing to do with anything off-the-field.