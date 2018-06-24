Gary Sanchez likely headed to disabled list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez exited Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rays in the 10th inning due to a hip/groin issue. Manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez is likely headed to the 10-day disabled list, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports.

Sanchez went 0-for-4 with a walk before departing. He appeared to suffer the injury running to first base when he grounded into a 6-4-3 double play in the 10th inning. On the season, Sanchez is batting .190/.291/.433 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI, and 36 runs scored in 265 plate appearances.

Austin Romine replaced Sanchez in the 10th inning and will handle the bulk of the catching responsibilities while Sanchez is out.

