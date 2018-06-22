Braves place Mike Soroka on the DL with shoulder inflammation. Again.

Braves starter Mike Soroka made his big league debut at the beginning of May and he was excellent. Then he struggled for two starts and went on the disabled list due to a sore shoulder.

Nine days ago, in his first start back after being reactivated, he was excellent again, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Mets. In his last start he struggled and saw his velocity dip. Now the cycle continues:

The Braves have once again placed Soroka on the DL with right shoulder inflammation.Danny Santana was promoted from Gwinnett. Soroka’s fastball dipped down to 90 mph during the fifth inning of Tuesday’s start — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 22, 2018

I’m pretty good at those tests where they make you spot patterns, so I’m gonna guess that he gets reactivated again soon, has one good start and then IMMEDIATELY goes back on the disabled list. Your classic 3-2-1 tightening-spiral situation. Can’t get a thing by me.

Soroka is 20 and he has great stuff and great promise, but at this point you have to figure the Braves are going to approach this with a ton of caution and keep him out of action for a while.

