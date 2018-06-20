Brewers-Pirates game postponed

Wednesday night’s game at PNC Park between the Brewers and Pirates has been postponed, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. No makeup date has been announced yet. As Brink points out, the two clubs meet again in Pittsburgh September 21-23 and both have an off day on the 20th, so that could be a potential makeup date.
Brent Suter and Chad Kuhl were scheduled to square off on the mound. Their starts will likely be pushed back to Thursday. The Pirates will host the Diamondbacks and the Brewers will host the Cardinals.
The Cubs won on Wednesday afternoon, so the Brewers are tied with the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. The Pirates are seven games back in third place.
The Diamondbacks announced that the club optioned starter Matt Koch to Triple-A Reno after Tuesday night’s game. According to Nick Piecoro of Azcentral Sports, Shelby Miller will likely be activated from the 60-day disabled list to start against the Marlins on Monday.
Miller, 27, has been out since late April of 2017 after undergoing and rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has had a rough time since coming to the Diamondbacks in a trade with the Braves, starting 24 games since the beginning of the 2016 season with a 5.78 ERA and a 90/54 K/BB ratio in 123 innings.
That trade, consummated on December 9, 2015, is certainly one the D-Backs would like to take back. They received Miller and Gabe Speier from the Braves and gave up Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, and Aaron Blair.
Koch, 27, made 12 starts and one relief appearance this season, compiling a 4.40 ERA with a 38/17 K/BB ratio in 71 2/3 innings.