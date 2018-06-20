Brewers-Pirates game postponed

Wednesday night’s game at PNC Park between the Brewers and Pirates has been postponed, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. No makeup date has been announced yet. As Brink points out, the two clubs meet again in Pittsburgh September 21-23 and both have an off day on the 20th, so that could be a potential makeup date.

Brent Suter and Chad Kuhl were scheduled to square off on the mound. Their starts will likely be pushed back to Thursday. The Pirates will host the Diamondbacks and the Brewers will host the Cardinals.

The Cubs won on Wednesday afternoon, so the Brewers are tied with the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. The Pirates are seven games back in third place.

