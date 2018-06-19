Rangers demote Yohander Méndez to Triple-A for violating team rules

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Rangers demoted pitcher Yohander Méndez to Triple-A Round Rock for violating team rules. Teammate Rougned Odor was also involved, apparently, and was not in Tuesday’s starting lineup. It is unclear if Odor’s not starting was punishment for his involvement.

Mendez and Odor were apparently out late with some Royals players at a Kansas City establishment following Monday’s game. The night got out of hand for Mendez, according to Stevenson’s report.

Mendez, 23, started on Friday against the Rockies, serving up six runs over three innings. He would have started Wednesday against the Royals but Austin Bibens-Dirkx has been recalled from Round Rock and will start instead.

Odor, 24, has had another rough year, batting .217/.292/.309 in 173 plate appearances. It’s been a rough year overall for the Rangers, who enter Tuesday’s action 30-44 in last place in the AL West.

Follow @Baer_Bill