Rangers demote Yohander Méndez to Triple-A for violating team rules

Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Rangers demoted pitcher Yohander Méndez to Triple-A Round Rock for violating team rules. Teammate Rougned Odor was also involved, apparently, and was not in Tuesday’s starting lineup. It is unclear if Odor’s not starting was punishment for his involvement.
Mendez and Odor were apparently out late with some Royals players at a Kansas City establishment following Monday’s game. The night got out of hand for Mendez, according to Stevenson’s report.
Mendez, 23, started on Friday against the Rockies, serving up six runs over three innings. He would have started Wednesday against the Royals but Austin Bibens-Dirkx has been recalled from Round Rock and will start instead.
Odor, 24, has had another rough year, batting .217/.292/.309 in 173 plate appearances. It’s been a rough year overall for the Rangers, who enter Tuesday’s action 30-44 in last place in the AL West.
The Cubs’ bullpen got into trouble in the ninth inning on Tuesday afternoon during the first game of a doubleheader. Justin Wilson started the inning with the Cubs leading 3-2, normally a situation for closer Brandon Morrow. Wilson issued a leadoff walk to Austin Barnes, then gave up a single to Justin Turner. Morrow wasn’t warming up, curiously. Wilson ended up giving up a go-ahead two-run double to pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer and the Cubs went on to lose 4-3.
We now know why Morrow wasn’t available. He says his back tightened up taking off his pants early Monday morning, MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat reports. Morrow said, “It’s frustrating any time you can’t get out there, especially when you can’t go for something as stupid as taking your pants off.”
Morrow, 33, has been terrific in the closer’s role this season for the Cubs. He owns a 1.59 ERA with a 25/9 K/BB ratio in 22 2/3 innings. He is also not available for the back end of Tuesday’s doubleheader, but it sounds like he won’t need to go on the disabled list.