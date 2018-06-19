Long time NL umpire Dutch Rennert has died

MLB.com reports that long time umpire Dutch Rennert has died at the age of 88.
Rennert retired as a National League umpire after the 1992 season, so a lot of you didn’t get a chance to see him. But believe me, if you got a chance to see him in action, you’d remember him. He had one of the most distinct strikeout calls in history. He’d go turn to the side, go down on one knee, point with purpose and bellow “STRIKE . . . ONNNNNNEEEEE!”
It was quite the scene, man:
I used to love it when Rennert called a game I was watching on TV. I always knew the count.
Rest in Peace, Dutch. I cannot vouch for the peace of whoever is on the cloud next to yours, though.
Still, modern drainage is a wonderful thing, so the Cubs did have a chance to get this one in not too long after the rain stopped. But then something else happened: the lights on top of the right-field roof went dark:
That got fixed, but then got un-fixed again soon after. By then there was another storm system getting ready to come in, so the Cubs just called it a night, citing the weather and “a partial power outage.” The lights are fixed this morning and the Dodgers and Cubs will play a split doubleheader starting today at 1PM Eastern.
In other news, it’s been almost 30 years since the first game with lights was played at Wrigley Field. The first effort at that was rained out, by the way, so they had to do it again the next day. It would seem that neither then nor now are the Baseball Gods terribly thrilled with night baseball on the North Side.