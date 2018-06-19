Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw will make minor league rehab start

By Craig CalcaterraJun 19, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
2 Comments

Clayton Kershaw is scheduled make a minor league rehab start on Saturday. He’s was sidelined for nearly a month with biceps tendinitis, came back for five innings and has missed about three weeks since then with a strained lower back. The path back to big league action appears clear now, however.

According to Dave Roberts, Kershaw will be limited to four innings for his start this weekend for Triple-A Oklahoma City. If the outing goes well it’ll likely be his only minor league start. All signs, at the moment, point to Kershaw feeling good as he tossed a three-inning simulated game before yesterday’s postponed game in Chicago. Kershaw said he felt fine afterward.

Kershaw is 1-4 with a 2.76 ERA in eight starts. Despite all of his missed time, the Dodgers are 11-3 in June and have gained nearly eight games in the standings during Kershaw’s two stints on the DL.

Brayan Peña announces retirement

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 19, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Catcher Brayan Peña announced his retirement on Monday evening via his Twitter account:

Peña, 36, signed a minor league contract with the Tigers in January but the club ended up going with catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for their Triple-A roster.

Peña spent parts of 12 seasons in the majors with the Braves, Royals, Tigers, Reds, and Cardinals from 2005-16. He hit .259/.299/.351 in 1,950 plate appearances.

With his playing days behind him, Peña will transition into coaching. He will manage one of the Tigers’ Gulf Coast League teams, George Sipple of the Free Press reports.