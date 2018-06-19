Clayton Kershaw will make minor league rehab start

Clayton Kershaw is scheduled make a minor league rehab start on Saturday. He’s was sidelined for nearly a month with biceps tendinitis, came back for five innings and has missed about three weeks since then with a strained lower back. The path back to big league action appears clear now, however.

According to Dave Roberts, Kershaw will be limited to four innings for his start this weekend for Triple-A Oklahoma City. If the outing goes well it’ll likely be his only minor league start. All signs, at the moment, point to Kershaw feeling good as he tossed a three-inning simulated game before yesterday’s postponed game in Chicago. Kershaw said he felt fine afterward.

Kershaw is 1-4 with a 2.76 ERA in eight starts. Despite all of his missed time, the Dodgers are 11-3 in June and have gained nearly eight games in the standings during Kershaw’s two stints on the DL.

