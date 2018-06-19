Cardinals activate Greg Holland from disabled list

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that reliever Greg Holland has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Reliever Matt Bowman heads back to the DL with blisters on his right middle finger.

Holland, 32, has been out of action since late May due to a right hip impingement. Holland signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Cardinals at the end of March, but it hasn’t been going well. He has given up 15 runs (14 earned) on 20 hits and 15 walks with 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings this season.

Bowman, 27, missed about a month between May 17 and June 14 due to blister issues. He appeared in only three games before heading back. Bowman gave up two runs and recorded two outs in Monday’s 6-5 walk-off loss to the Phillies.

