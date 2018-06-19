Brewers designate Boone Logan for assignment, recall Freddy Peralta

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that reliever Boone Logan has been designated for assignment and starter Freddy Peralta has been recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Peralta will start on Tuesday evening against the Pirates, opposite Jameson Taillon at PNC Park.
Logan, 33, has struggled this season, serving up seven runs on 15 hits and 10 walks with 14 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings. The lefty inked a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Brewers in January, but he missed the first six weeks of the season with a triceps injury.
Peralta, 22, made his major league debut last month, making a stellar start against the Rockies at Coors Field. He struck out 13 batters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He made another, less successful start against the Twins before heading back to the minors. With Colorado Springs, Peralta owns a 2.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 27 walks over 59 innings.
The Nationals made a handful of roster decisions on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Pitcher Wander Suero was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and 1B/OF Matt Adams was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left index finger. With the two open roster spots, the Nationals recalled pitcher Jefry Rodriguez from Syracuse to start against the Orioles and added recently-acquired reliever Kelvin Herrera to the roster.
Adams, 29, was hit on the hand attempting to lay down a bunt on Friday. He has been quite productive for the Nationals this year, batting .275/.351/.575 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI in 171 plate appearances.
Adams was splitting time at first base with Mark Reynolds. Daniel Murphy drew starts at first base over the weekend, so it could be a Reynolds/Murphy split there now with Wilmer Difo remaining at second base.
In his major league debut on June 3, the 24-year-old Rodriguez pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Jeremy Hellickson, who lasted just one-third of an inning. Tuesday’s start will be his first at the big league level. At Double-A Harrisburg this season, Rodriguez posted a 3.31 ERA with a 72/28 K/BB ratio in 68 innings.