Brewers designate Boone Logan for assignment, recall Freddy Peralta

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that reliever Boone Logan has been designated for assignment and starter Freddy Peralta has been recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Peralta will start on Tuesday evening against the Pirates, opposite Jameson Taillon at PNC Park.

Logan, 33, has struggled this season, serving up seven runs on 15 hits and 10 walks with 14 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings. The lefty inked a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Brewers in January, but he missed the first six weeks of the season with a triceps injury.

Peralta, 22, made his major league debut last month, making a stellar start against the Rockies at Coors Field. He struck out 13 batters over 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He made another, less successful start against the Twins before heading back to the minors. With Colorado Springs, Peralta owns a 2.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 27 walks over 59 innings.

