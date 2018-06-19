Brayan Peña announces retirement

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Catcher Brayan Peña announced his retirement on Monday evening via his Twitter account:

I'm very thankful to all my fans for their love and support. I am what I am because of their unconditional respect and appreciation, i will miss you guys with all my ❤️. Is time for me to give back and specially to the Youngers players . God Bless You All . #Peñaout🎤 — Brayan Pena (@cuban2727) June 18, 2018

Peña, 36, signed a minor league contract with the Tigers in January but the club ended up going with catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for their Triple-A roster.

Peña spent parts of 12 seasons in the majors with the Braves, Royals, Tigers, Reds, and Cardinals from 2005-16. He hit .259/.299/.351 in 1,950 plate appearances.

With his playing days behind him, Peña will transition into coaching. He will manage one of the Tigers’ Gulf Coast League teams, George Sipple of the Free Press reports.

