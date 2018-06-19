Brayan Peña announces retirement

Catcher Brayan Peña announced his retirement on Monday evening via his Twitter account:
Peña, 36, signed a minor league contract with the Tigers in January but the club ended up going with catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for their Triple-A roster.
Peña spent parts of 12 seasons in the majors with the Braves, Royals, Tigers, Reds, and Cardinals from 2005-16. He hit .259/.299/.351 in 1,950 plate appearances.
With his playing days behind him, Peña will transition into coaching. He will manage one of the Tigers’ Gulf Coast League teams, George Sipple of the Free Press reports.
The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that reliever Greg Holland has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Reliever Matt Bowman heads back to the DL with blisters on his right middle finger.
Holland, 32, has been out of action since late May due to a right hip impingement. Holland signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Cardinals at the end of March, but it hasn’t been going well. He has given up 15 runs (14 earned) on 20 hits and 15 walks with 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings this season.
Bowman, 27, missed about a month between May 17 and June 14 due to blister issues. He appeared in only three games before heading back. Bowman gave up two runs and recorded two outs in Monday’s 6-5 walk-off loss to the Phillies.