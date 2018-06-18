Getty Images

Indians sign Marc Rzepczynski

By Craig CalcaterraJun 18, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT


The Cleveland Indians announced this afternoon that they have signed reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus.

Rzepczynski was released by the Mariners earlier this month after 18 games in which he allowed nine runs in seven and two-thirds innings. A lot of that damage came at the hands of right-handed hitters, which he probably shouldn’t be facing, so maybe Terry Francona will get some better luck by deploying him a bit more judiciously.

He’s still being paid by the Mariners for the final few months of the two-year, $11 million deal he signed before the 2017 season, so it’s worth it for the Indians to try and see if they can get anything out of him.

Rangers activate Elvis Andrus from disabled list


By Bill BaerJun 18, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT


The Rangers made a handful of roster moves on Monday, per the club’s executive VP of communications John Blake. Shortstop Elvis Andrus has been activated from the 60-day disabled list, pitcher Ricardo Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Catcher Jose Trevino was optioned to Double-A Frisco. And yesterday, outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned to Round Rock.

The big news, of course, is the return of Andrus. He missed over two months of action after suffering a fractured right elbow on April 11 when he was hit by a 97 MPH fastball. Andrus had gotten off to a good start, batting .327/.426/.500 in 61 plate appearances.

Jurickson Profar handled shortstop while Andrus was out and did an adequate job. While his defense was subpar according to the metrics, he hit .243/.315/.456 across 267 trips to the plate. With Andrus back, Profar will likely slide back into a utility role for the Rangers.