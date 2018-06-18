Indians sign Marc Rzepczynski

The Cleveland Indians announced this afternoon that they have signed reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus.

Rzepczynski was released by the Mariners earlier this month after 18 games in which he allowed nine runs in seven and two-thirds innings. A lot of that damage came at the hands of right-handed hitters, which he probably shouldn’t be facing, so maybe Terry Francona will get some better luck by deploying him a bit more judiciously.

He’s still being paid by the Mariners for the final few months of the two-year, $11 million deal he signed before the 2017 season, so it’s worth it for the Indians to try and see if they can get anything out of him.

