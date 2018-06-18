Clayton Kershaw could start this weekend against Mets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said starter Clayton Kershaw could come off of the 10-day disabled list to start this weekend against the Mets at Citi Field, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw, 30, came off of the DL (from a biceps injury) to start against the Phillies on May 31 but lasted only five innings and had diminished fastball velocity due to a lower back issue. Kershaw has been on the DL since then. The lefty also missed time last year with a back injury.

When Kershaw returns, he’ll look to improve on a 1-4 record with a 2.76 ERA and a 53/11 K/BB ratio in 49 innings.

The Dodgers have dealt with myriad injuries this season. Currently, Walker Buehler, Rich Hill, Kershaw, Tom Koehler, and Hyun-Jin Ryu are on the disabled list along with a handful of relievers and position players. The club enters Monday’s action 37-33, a game and a half behind the first-place Diamondbacks.

