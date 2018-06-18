Clayton Kershaw could start this weekend against Mets

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said starter Clayton Kershaw could come off of the 10-day disabled list to start this weekend against the Mets at Citi Field, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw, 30, came off of the DL (from a biceps injury) to start against the Phillies on May 31 but lasted only five innings and had diminished fastball velocity due to a lower back issue. Kershaw has been on the DL since then. The lefty also missed time last year with a back injury.
When Kershaw returns, he’ll look to improve on a 1-4 record with a 2.76 ERA and a 53/11 K/BB ratio in 49 innings.
The Dodgers have dealt with myriad injuries this season. Currently, Walker Buehler, Rich Hill, Kershaw, Tom Koehler, and Hyun-Jin Ryu are on the disabled list along with a handful of relievers and position players. The club enters Monday’s action 37-33, a game and a half behind the first-place Diamondbacks.
The Mets opened up a four-game series against the Rockies at Coors Field on Monday night, the last leg of their 10-game road trip. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who grew up in nearby Wyoming, got his first start in Colorado, so he bought about 75 tickets for friends and family for the series, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.
Batting leadoff, Nimmo fittingly led off the game by hitting an inside-the-park home run, drilling an 0-2 cutter from Tyler Anderson to right-center field. The ball didn’t take the carom that right fielder Carlos Gonzalez expected, so Nimmo circled the bases easily to complete his 11th home run of the season.
The 25-year-old Nimmo has proven to be a spark plug for the underachieving Mets. Entering play Monday, he was batting .274/.402/.565 in 204 plate appearances. Nimmo hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday, helping the Mets overcome the Diamondbacks.