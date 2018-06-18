Al Bello/Getty Images

Bryce Harper shaved his beard

By Bill BaerJun 18, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
Update (5:09 PM ET): Here’s Harper during his first at-bat on Wednesday in the sixth inning of the resumed game.

Big news out of Washington, D.C. — MLB.com’s Jamal Collier reports that Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper has shaved his signature beard. We don’t have any photos as of yet, but Harper did recently post this photo of himself, with a mere five o’clock shadow, from six years ago which can give us a reference point.

6 years ago today!🙌🏻 #19to25

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

It hasn’t been the best sports day in the nation’s capital, as Capitals head coach Barry Trotz also announced he was stepping down as head coach after having led his team to a championship.

The Yankees, which coincidentally has a well-known no-facial-hair policy, are in town to make up a suspended game from May 15 and a postponed game from May 16. The suspended game will resume in the top of the sixth inning at 5:05 PM ET. The other game should start shortly after the conclusion of the resumed game. In that game, Sonny Gray will start opposite Erick Fedde.

Rangers activate Elvis Andrus from disabled list

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 18, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
The Rangers made a handful of roster moves on Monday, per the club’s executive VP of communications John Blake. Shortstop Elvis Andrus has been activated from the 60-day disabled list, pitcher Ricardo Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Catcher Jose Trevino was optioned to Double-A Frisco. And yesterday, outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned to Round Rock.

The big news, of course, is the return of Andrus. He missed over two months of action after suffering a fractured right elbow on April 11 when he was hit by a 97 MPH fastball. Andrus had gotten off to a good start, batting .327/.426/.500 in 61 plate appearances.

Jurickson Profar handled shortstop while Andrus was out and did an adequate job. While his defense was subpar according to the metrics, he hit .243/.315/.456 across 267 trips to the plate. With Andrus back, Profar will likely slide back into a utility role for the Rangers.