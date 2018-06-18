Bryce Harper shaved his beard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update (5:09 PM ET): Here’s Harper during his first at-bat on Wednesday in the sixth inning of the resumed game.

Missin u, Bryce Harper's beard pic.twitter.com/Wb651jAJLE — Bill Baer 🌹 (@Baer_Bill) June 18, 2018

Big news out of Washington, D.C. — MLB.com’s Jamal Collier reports that Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper has shaved his signature beard. We don’t have any photos as of yet, but Harper did recently post this photo of himself, with a mere five o’clock shadow, from six years ago which can give us a reference point.

6 years ago today!🙌🏻 #19to25 A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Apr 28, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

It hasn’t been the best sports day in the nation’s capital, as Capitals head coach Barry Trotz also announced he was stepping down as head coach after having led his team to a championship.

The Yankees, which coincidentally has a well-known no-facial-hair policy, are in town to make up a suspended game from May 15 and a postponed game from May 16. The suspended game will resume in the top of the sixth inning at 5:05 PM ET. The other game should start shortly after the conclusion of the resumed game. In that game, Sonny Gray will start opposite Erick Fedde.

