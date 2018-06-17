Kurt Suzuki exits game after getting struck in the head by backswing

Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki survived a frightening moment after getting hit in the head with a bat during Sunday’s series finale against the Padres. In the second, Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran put down a 3-2 slider and induced his third swinging strikeout to end the inning, but Raffy Lopez swung around and inadvertently clipped Suzuki on the right side of his head as he struck out.

Suzuki was attended to by a team trainer before exiting the field. The veteran backstop underwent a mid-game evaluation and is listed as day-to-day for the time being. Prior to his early departure, he went 0-for-1 with a fly out against San Diego lefty Matt Strahm.

Backup catcher Tyler Flowers stepped in for Suzuki to start the third inning. Not a single Padres batter has reached base via hit in the first six innings of the game.