Braves re-sign Luke Jackson

The Braves inked right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a major league deal on Sunday, per a team announcement. Jackson was designated for assignment by the club last Wednesday and elected free agency; with his return to Atlanta, he’ll take the place of fellow reliever Luiz Gohara.
The 26-year-old righty struggled in his first handful of big league games this season, issuing three runs on two hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. His performance in Triple-A Gwinnett has been significantly more impressive, however: Jackson twirled a 1.69 ERA, 4/2 BB/9 and 14.3 SO/9 over 21 1/3 innings out of the rotation and bullpen. He should provide some stability to a bullpen that’s amassed a middling 4.04 ERA and 1.3 fWAR since the start of the year.
Gohara, meanwhile, is expected to rejoin the team’s Triple-A rotation in Gwinnett. His major league stint was scattered across a few sporadic appearances in May and June — culminating in an underwhelming 6.89 ERA, 4.6 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 across 15 2/3 innings — and it appears he’d be better served with regular playing time in the minors until the Braves have the space and opportunity for him in the big leagues.
As expected, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is slated to miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken finger next week. Longoria sustained the injury during Thursday’s game against the Marlins, during which he fractured the fifth metacarpal of his non-throwing hand on a hit by pitch. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday and replaced on the roster by right-hander Pierce Johnson, though the righty was swiftly sent back to Triple-A Sacramento after Brandon Belt returned to the team on Saturday.
This is the first significant injury Longoria has sustained during his limited time with the Giants, and his first serious setback since he lost three months to the 60-day disabled list with a hamstring strain back in 2012. While his .246 average, 10 home runs and 0.5 fWAR doesn’t exactly suggest a career year, his was one of the few productive bats left in an ailing lineup.
Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle also points out that surgery wasn’t the only option for the Giants’ starting third baseman — just the more prudent choice. Longoria could have opted to spend three weeks in a cast, but was warned that the prolonged period of inactivity would have caused his muscles to begin to atrophy. According to comments made by Longoria himself, he’s hopeful that the recovery process won’t be quite as drawn-out as expected, and may even allow him to reclaim the hot corner from Alen Hanson and Pablo Sandoval shortly after the All-Star Break.