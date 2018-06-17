Braves re-sign Luke Jackson

The Braves inked right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a major league deal on Sunday, per a team announcement. Jackson was designated for assignment by the club last Wednesday and elected free agency; with his return to Atlanta, he’ll take the place of fellow reliever Luiz Gohara.

The 26-year-old righty struggled in his first handful of big league games this season, issuing three runs on two hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. His performance in Triple-A Gwinnett has been significantly more impressive, however: Jackson twirled a 1.69 ERA, 4/2 BB/9 and 14.3 SO/9 over 21 1/3 innings out of the rotation and bullpen. He should provide some stability to a bullpen that’s amassed a middling 4.04 ERA and 1.3 fWAR since the start of the year.

Gohara, meanwhile, is expected to rejoin the team’s Triple-A rotation in Gwinnett. His major league stint was scattered across a few sporadic appearances in May and June — culminating in an underwhelming 6.89 ERA, 4.6 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 across 15 2/3 innings — and it appears he’d be better served with regular playing time in the minors until the Braves have the space and opportunity for him in the big leagues.