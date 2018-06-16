Yankees acquire Wendell Rijo from Brewers

The Yankees acquired minor league middle infielder Wendell Rijo from the Brewers on Saturday, the club’s PR department announced Saturday. The move completes last month’s trade for catcher Erik Katz. Rijo will begin his time with the Yankees in Single-A Tampa.
Rijo, 22, has yet to make waves at any minor league level to date. Prior to the trade, he was working through his third Double-A assignment in the Brewers’ system, and slashed just .200/.304/.375 with four home runs and a .679 OPS through his first 93 plate appearances of the season.
What the Yankees’ young second baseman lacks in power, however, he (allegedly) makes up for with speed: when he got his start in pro ball with the Red Sox back in 2013, he amassed 56 stolen bases across his first four seasons, a feat he has yet to replicate with any team since.
As expected, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is slated to miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken finger next week. Longoria sustained the injury during Thursday’s game against the Marlins, during which he fractured the fifth metacarpal of his non-throwing hand on a hit by pitch. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday and replaced on the roster by right-hander Pierce Johnson, though the righty was swiftly sent back to Triple-A Sacramento after Brandon Belt returned to the team on Saturday.
This is the first significant injury Longoria has sustained during his limited time with the Giants, and his first serious setback since he lost three months to the 60-day disabled list with a hamstring strain back in 2012. While his .246 average, 10 home runs and 0.5 fWAR doesn’t exactly suggest a career year, his was one of the few productive bats left in an ailing lineup.
Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle also points out that surgery wasn’t the only option for the Giants’ starting third baseman — just the more prudent choice. Longoria could have opted to spend three weeks in a cast, but was warned that the prolonged period of inactivity would have caused his muscles to begin to atrophy. According to comments made by Longoria himself, he’s hopeful that the recovery process won’t be quite as drawn-out as expected, and may even allow him to reclaim the hot corner from Alen Hanson and Pablo Sandoval shortly after the All-Star Break.