Yankees acquire Wendell Rijo from Brewers

As expected, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is slated to miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken finger next week. Longoria sustained the injury during Thursday’s game against the Marlins, during which he fractured the fifth metacarpal of his non-throwing hand on a hit by pitch. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday and replaced on the roster by right-hander Pierce Johnson, though the righty was swiftly sent back to Triple-A Sacramento after Brandon Belt returned to the team on Saturday.

This is the first significant injury Longoria has sustained during his limited time with the Giants, and his first serious setback since he lost three months to the 60-day disabled list with a hamstring strain back in 2012. While his .246 average, 10 home runs and 0.5 fWAR doesn’t exactly suggest a career year, his was one of the few productive bats left in an ailing lineup.

Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle also points out that surgery wasn’t the only option for the Giants’ starting third baseman — just the more prudent choice. Longoria could have opted to spend three weeks in a cast, but was warned that the prolonged period of inactivity would have caused his muscles to begin to atrophy. According to comments made by Longoria himself, he’s hopeful that the recovery process won’t be quite as drawn-out as expected, and may even allow him to reclaim the hot corner from Alen Hanson and Pablo Sandoval shortly after the All-Star Break.