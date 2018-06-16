Yankees acquire Wendell Rijo from Brewers

The Yankees acquired minor league middle infielder Wendell Rijo from the Brewers on Saturday, the club’s PR department announced Saturday. The move completes last month’s trade for catcher Erik Katz. Rijo will begin his time with the Yankees in Single-A Tampa.

Rijo, 22, has yet to make waves at any minor league level to date. Prior to the trade, he was working through his third Double-A assignment in the Brewers’ system, and slashed just .200/.304/.375 with four home runs and a .679 OPS through his first 93 plate appearances of the season.

What the Yankees’ young second baseman lacks in power, however, he (allegedly) makes up for with speed: when he got his start in pro ball with the Red Sox back in 2013, he amassed 56 stolen bases across his first four seasons, a feat he has yet to replicate with any team since.