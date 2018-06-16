Yankees acquire Wendell Rijo from Brewers

The Yankees acquired minor league middle infielder Wendell Rijo from the Brewers on Saturday, the club’s PR department announced Saturday. The move completes last month’s trade for catcher Erik Katz. Rijo will begin his time with the Yankees in Single-A Tampa.
Rijo, 22, has yet to make waves at any minor league level to date. Prior to the trade, he was working through his third Double-A assignment in the Brewers’ system, and slashed just .200/.304/.375 with four home runs and a .679 OPS through his first 93 plate appearances of the season.
What the Yankees’ young second baseman lacks in power, however, he (allegedly) makes up for with speed: when he got his start in pro ball with the Red Sox back in 2013, he amassed 56 stolen bases across his first four seasons, a feat he has yet to replicate with any team since.
Royals right fielder Jorge Soler made a hasty exit from Friday’s 7-3 loss to the Astros after fracturing the first metatarsal bone of his left foot. He incurred the injury on a groundout in the sixth inning, after which he was swiftly replaced by Whit Merrifield in the outfield corner. A definite timetable won’t be set for Soler’s return until he undergoes a CT scan on Saturday, but club manager Ned Yost has already projected a lengthy recovery for the outfielder, and MLB.com’s Rustin Dodd adds that a similar injury kept the Nationals’ Jayson Werth out of commission for over two months last season.
While Soler has steered clear of any major injury so far in 2018, this is the second time he’s injured his left foot in a week’s time. He sustained a minor bone bruise after fouling a ball off of his foot on June 8, though that doesn’t appear to have affected the severity of his newest injury.
Prior to his injury in the sixth inning, Soler went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Astros’ Charlie Morton. That’s hardly indicative of the career-best numbers he’s been putting up so far this season: a .268/.358/.473 batting line, nine home runs and an .831 OPS through 254 plate appearances. While Soler’s official replacement has yet to be named, Adalberto Mondesi might see some time at the keystone if the Royals elect to keep infielder/outfielder Merrifield in the outfield corner this summer.