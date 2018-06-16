Video: Carlos Carrasco exits game after taking a line drive off his pitching arm

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco survived a scary moment on the mound during Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Twins. In the second inning, Joe Mauer hit a line drive back up the middle, where it deflected off of Carrasco’s right arm and immediately caused the pitcher to crumple in pain. The official diagnosis appears to be a right forearm contusion, though Carrasco was sent to undergo precautionary X-rays shortly after leaving the game.

Prior to the incident, the righty had trouble getting into a groove against the Twins. He labored through a 37-pitch first inning, during which he issued four runs on four hits and a walk (Mauer was the first and only batter he pitched to in the second). It was an uncharacteristically rough outing for Carrasco; he’s 8-4 in 14 starts this season with a 3.90, 2.1 BB/9, 9.4 SO/9 and two complete games in 90 innings pitched.

An exact return date has yet to be specified, but so far it doesn’t look as though Carrasco’s injury is anything too severe. The Indians struggled to reverse the damage done in the first inning of Saturday’s loss — they put up three runs on homers from Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez in the first inning and a Tyler Naquin sac fly in the fourth, but ultimately fell short of catching the Twins’ six-run lead.