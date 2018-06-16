AP Images

Video: Carlos Carrasco exits game after taking a line drive off his pitching arm

By Ashley VarelaJun 16, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco survived a scary moment on the mound during Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Twins. In the second inning, Joe Mauer hit a line drive back up the middle, where it deflected off of Carrasco’s right arm and immediately caused the pitcher to crumple in pain. The official diagnosis appears to be a right forearm contusion, though Carrasco was sent to undergo precautionary X-rays shortly after leaving the game.

Prior to the incident, the righty had trouble getting into a groove against the Twins. He labored through a 37-pitch first inning, during which he issued four runs on four hits and a walk (Mauer was the first and only batter he pitched to in the second). It was an uncharacteristically rough outing for Carrasco; he’s 8-4 in 14 starts this season with a 3.90, 2.1 BB/9, 9.4 SO/9 and two complete games in 90 innings pitched.

An exact return date has yet to be specified, but so far it doesn’t look as though Carrasco’s injury is anything too severe. The Indians struggled to reverse the damage done in the first inning of Saturday’s loss — they put up three runs on homers from Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez in the first inning and a Tyler Naquin sac fly in the fourth, but ultimately fell short of catching the Twins’ six-run lead.

Giants activate Brandon Belt

Giants Rockies Baseball
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJun 16, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
The Giants activated first baseman Brandon Belt from the 10-day disabled list, per a team announcement on Saturday. Belt was sidelined for just over two weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on June 1. It’s still uncertain how much Belt will be able to take on right away; during his rehab, the infielder was limited to just five at-bats in an extended spring training game.

Prior to landing on the DL, Belt posted career numbers in the first two months of the 2018 season, slashing a robust .307/.403/.547 with 11 home runs, a .950 OPS and 2.5 fWAR in 226 plate appearances. Those are the kind of numbers that could give the Giants — currently a 34-36 team and fourth in the NL West — a much-needed boost as the first half of the season wraps up next month.

With Belt back on the roster, the Giants optioned rookie right-hander Pierce Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento. Johnson failed to impress during his brief tryout with the club this year after racking up a 5.46 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 5.7 SO/9 over 31 1/3 innings.