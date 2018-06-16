Richard Bleier to undergo season-ending surgery

Orioles left-handed reliever Richard Bleier is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday. The lefty was pulled from Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Red Sox after experiencing some pain in his pitching arm, which was later diagnosed as a Grade 3 lat strain. He’s expected to be fully healed by the start of spring training 2019.

Leading up to Wednesday’s incident, however, Bleier was putting together one of the most dominant runs of his career to date. The 31-year-old southpaw posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.1 BB/9 and 4.1 SO/9 in 32 2/3 innings, good for 0.8 fWAR through his first three months of the season. This appears to be his first significant setback in six years, when he suffered a UCL injury during a brief stint with the Rangers’ Double-A affiliate in 2012.

In corresponding moves, right-hander Yefry Ramirez was optioned, lefty D.J. Snelten was designated for assignment, and infielder Corban Joseph was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Fellow left-hander Tanner Scott will assume Bleien’s place in the bullpen; he’s working with a 4.76 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 12.2 SO/9 through 17 innings so far.