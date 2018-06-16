Jorge Soler likely headed for disabled list with fractured left foot

Royals right fielder Jorge Soler made a hasty exit from Friday’s 7-3 loss to the Astros after fracturing the first metatarsal bone of his left foot. He incurred the injury on a groundout in the sixth inning, after which he was swiftly replaced by Whit Merrifield in the outfield corner. A definite timetable won’t be set for Soler’s return until he undergoes a CT scan on Saturday, but club manager Ned Yost has already projected a lengthy recovery for the outfielder, and MLB.com’s Rustin Dodd adds that a similar injury kept the Nationals’ Jayson Werth out of commission for over two months last season.

While Soler has steered clear of any major injury so far in 2018, this is the second time he’s injured his left foot in a week’s time. He sustained a minor bone bruise after fouling a ball off of his foot on June 8, though that doesn’t appear to have affected the severity of his newest injury.

Prior to his injury in the sixth inning, Soler went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Astros’ Charlie Morton. That’s hardly indicative of the career-best numbers he’s been putting up so far this season: a .268/.358/.473 batting line, nine home runs and an .831 OPS through 254 plate appearances. While Soler’s official replacement has yet to be named, Adalberto Mondesi might see some time at the keystone if the Royals elect to keep infielder/outfielder Merrifield in the outfield corner this summer.