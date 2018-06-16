Giants activate Brandon Belt

The Giants activated first baseman Brandon Belt from the 10-day disabled list, per a team announcement on Saturday. Belt was sidelined for just over two weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on June 1. It’s still uncertain how much Belt will be able to take on right away; during his rehab, the infielder was limited to just five at-bats in an extended spring training game.
Prior to landing on the DL, Belt posted career numbers in the first two months of the 2018 season, slashing a robust .307/.403/.547 with 11 home runs, a .950 OPS and 2.5 fWAR in 226 plate appearances. Those are the kind of numbers that could give the Giants — currently a 34-36 team and fourth in the NL West — a much-needed boost as the first half of the season wraps up next month.
With Belt back on the roster, the Giants optioned rookie right-hander Pierce Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento. Johnson failed to impress during his brief tryout with the club this year after racking up a 5.46 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 5.7 SO/9 over 31 1/3 innings.
Orioles left-handed reliever Richard Bleier is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday. The lefty was pulled from Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Red Sox after experiencing some pain in his pitching arm, which was later diagnosed as a Grade 3 lat strain. He’s expected to be fully healed by the start of spring training 2019.
Leading up to Wednesday’s incident, however, Bleier was putting together one of the most dominant runs of his career to date. The 31-year-old southpaw posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.1 BB/9 and 4.1 SO/9 in 32 2/3 innings, good for 0.8 fWAR through his first three months of the season. This appears to be his first significant setback in six years, when he suffered a UCL injury during a brief stint with the Rangers’ Double-A affiliate in 2012.
In corresponding moves, right-hander Yefry Ramirez was optioned, lefty D.J. Snelten was designated for assignment, and infielder Corban Joseph was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Fellow left-hander Tanner Scott will assume Bleien’s place in the bullpen; he’s working with a 4.76 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 12.2 SO/9 through 17 innings so far.