Evan Longoria to miss 6-8 weeks after hand surgery

By Ashley VarelaJun 16, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
As expected, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is slated to miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken finger next week. Longoria sustained the injury during Thursday’s game against the Marlins, during which he fractured the fifth metacarpal of his non-throwing hand on a hit by pitch. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday and replaced on the roster by right-hander Pierce Johnson, though the righty was swiftly sent back to Triple-A Sacramento after Brandon Belt returned to the team on Saturday.

This is the first significant injury Longoria has sustained during his limited time with the Giants, and his first serious setback since he lost three months to the 60-day disabled list with a hamstring strain back in 2012. While his .246 average, 10 home runs and 0.5 fWAR doesn’t exactly suggest a career year, his was one of the few productive bats left in an ailing lineup.

Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle also points out that surgery wasn’t the only option for the Giants’ starting third baseman — just the more prudent choice. Longoria could have opted to spend three weeks in a cast, but was warned that the prolonged period of inactivity would have caused his muscles to begin to atrophy. According to comments made by Longoria himself, he’s hopeful that the recovery process won’t be quite as drawn-out as expected, and may even allow him to reclaim the hot corner from Alen Hanson and Pablo Sandoval shortly after the All-Star Break.

Video: Carlos Carrasco exits game after taking a line drive off his pitching arm

By Ashley VarelaJun 16, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco survived a scary moment on the mound during Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Twins. In the second inning, Joe Mauer hit a line drive back up the middle, where it deflected off of Carrasco’s right arm and immediately caused the pitcher to crumple in pain. The official diagnosis appears to be a right forearm contusion, though Carrasco was sent to undergo precautionary X-rays shortly after leaving the game.

Prior to the incident, the righty had trouble getting into a groove against the Twins. He labored through a 37-pitch first inning, during which he issued four runs on four hits and a walk (Mauer was the first and only batter he pitched to in the second). It was an uncharacteristically rough outing for Carrasco; he’s 8-4 in 14 starts this season with a 3.90, 2.1 BB/9, 9.4 SO/9 and two complete games in 90 innings pitched.

An exact return date has yet to be specified, but so far it doesn’t look as though Carrasco’s injury is anything too severe. The Indians struggled to reverse the damage done in the first inning of Saturday’s loss — they put up three runs on homers from Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez in the first inning and a Tyler Naquin sac fly in the fourth, but ultimately fell short of catching the Twins’ six-run lead.