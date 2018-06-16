AP Images

Athletics place Matt Chapman on 10-day disabled list with right hand soreness

By Ashley VarelaJun 16, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
The Athletics placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day disabled list with right hand soreness, per an announcement on Friday. An MRI revealed no structural damage in the infielder’s hand, but the team will take things slow with what appears to be a lengthy recovery process. No concrete timetable for his return has been announced yet.

Chapman, 25, is in his second full season with the A’s. While he’s known more for his stellar glovework than his pop at the plate, he batted a healthy .250/.346/.447 with 10 home runs and a .793 OPS through his first 280 plate appearances of 2018. According to comments made by the infielder on Thursday, he had been playing through the pain in his right hand since spring training, though the issue appears to date back to last September.

It’s unclear what sort of short-term and long-term solutions the Athletics are currently considering for their star third baseman, but in the interim, Chad Pinder and Jed Lowrie are expected to split time at the hot corner. In a corresponding move, the A’s also recalled top prospect Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville. The 22-year-old Barreto got off to an underwhelming start in Triple-A this season, slashing .236/.335/.441 with seven homers in 186 PA; in his first major-league stint of the year, he went 0-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts.

Yankees acquire Wendell Rijo from Brewers

SportsLogos.net
By Ashley VarelaJun 16, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Yankees acquired minor league middle infielder Wendell Rijo from the Brewers on Saturday, the club’s PR department announced Saturday. The move completes last month’s trade for catcher Erik Katz. Rijo will begin his time with the Yankees in Single-A Tampa.

Rijo, 22, has yet to make waves at any minor league level to date. Prior to the trade, he was working through his third Double-A assignment in the Brewers’ system, and slashed just .200/.304/.375 with four home runs and a .679 OPS through his first 93 plate appearances of the season.

What the Yankees’ young second baseman lacks in power, however, he (allegedly) makes up for with speed: when he got his start in pro ball with the Red Sox back in 2013, he amassed 56 stolen bases across his first four seasons, a feat he has yet to replicate with any team since.