Athletics place Matt Chapman on 10-day disabled list with right hand soreness

The Athletics placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day disabled list with right hand soreness, per an announcement on Friday. An MRI revealed no structural damage in the infielder’s hand, but the team will take things slow with what appears to be a lengthy recovery process. No concrete timetable for his return has been announced yet.

Chapman, 25, is in his second full season with the A’s. While he’s known more for his stellar glovework than his pop at the plate, he batted a healthy .250/.346/.447 with 10 home runs and a .793 OPS through his first 280 plate appearances of 2018. According to comments made by the infielder on Thursday, he had been playing through the pain in his right hand since spring training, though the issue appears to date back to last September.

It’s unclear what sort of short-term and long-term solutions the Athletics are currently considering for their star third baseman, but in the interim, Chad Pinder and Jed Lowrie are expected to split time at the hot corner. In a corresponding move, the A’s also recalled top prospect Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville. The 22-year-old Barreto got off to an underwhelming start in Triple-A this season, slashing .236/.335/.441 with seven homers in 186 PA; in his first major-league stint of the year, he went 0-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts.