Twins activate Joe Mauer

The Minnesota Twins activated first baseman Joe Mauer from the disabled list. Mauer missed 25 games due to a neck strain and concussion-like symptoms resulting from a dive for a foul ball. Mauer, obviously, has suffered concussions in the past, so caution was the order of the day, obviously.
Mauer went hitless in 10 at-bats over three games with Triple-A Rochester. He’s hitting .283/.404/.355 on the season.
The Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball announced today that they have signed first baseman Efren Navarro.
Navarro had most recently been in the Cubs system, having played four games at the big league level but primarily working down in Iowa, where he has a line of .310/.386/.440 with four homers in 2018. He’s 32, and hasn’t done much to impress in 157 big league games scattered over six seasons, but he has shown a decent amount of success across 12 minor league seasons, with a combined line of .295/.364/.411. There was a time when a first baseman with good on-base ability but only doubles power could make a living in major league baseball, but this is not one of those times.
Originally an Angels prospect, he has spent time in the systems of the Angels, Mariners, Cardinals, Tigers and Cubs.