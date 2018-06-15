Twins activate Joe Mauer

The Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball announced today that they have signed first baseman Efren Navarro.

Navarro had most recently been in the Cubs system, having played four games at the big league level but primarily working down in Iowa, where he has a line of .310/.386/.440 with four homers in 2018. He’s 32, and hasn’t done much to impress in 157 big league games scattered over six seasons, but he has shown a decent amount of success across 12 minor league seasons, with a combined line of .295/.364/.411. There was a time when a first baseman with good on-base ability but only doubles power could make a living in major league baseball, but this is not one of those times.

Originally an Angels prospect, he has spent time in the systems of the Angels, Mariners, Cardinals, Tigers and Cubs.

