Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos each suspended for one game

Major League Baseball just announced that Matt Kemp of the Dodgers and Robinson Chirinos of the Rangers have each been suspended for one game as a result of their on-field altercation in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday evening’s game at Dodger Stadium.

The dustup began when an errant throw brought Chirinos into the base line as Kemp was approaching home plate. Kemp attempted to barrel Chirinos over — he failed to dislodge the ball — and when Chirinos got up he shoved Kemp, Kemp shoved back and the benches cleared. Kemp would’ve been out either way for violating the rule protecting catchers from takeout slides.

Kemp has appealed his suspension and will be eligible to play against the Giants tonight. As of the moment Chirinos has not yet appealed his suspension, but if he does he’ll be able to play against the Rockies.

