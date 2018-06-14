Julio Teheran to come off disabled list to start Sunday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Braves manager Brian Snitker said that pitcher Julio Teheran will be activated from the disabled list to start on Sunday at home against the Padres, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports.

Teheran, 27, left a start against the Padres after four innings last week after suffering a thumb contusion while batting. Through 13 starts, the right-hander owns a 4.31 ERA with a 56/33 K/BB ratio in 71 innings.

Teheran, surprisingly, has been among the least reliable starters for the Braves this year. Mike Foltynewicz (2.16), Sean Newcomb (2.92), Anibal Sanchez (2.37), and Mike Soroka (2.57) are each sporting ERA’s below 3.00.

