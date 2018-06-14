Indians designate Melky Cabrera for assignment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Indians announced that they’ve designated Melky Cabrera for assignment. The move was made to make from for Brandon Guyer, who was activated from the disabled list.

Cabrera, 33, signed a minor league deal with the Tribe in late April, but he has hit a paltry .207/.243/.293 in 66 plate appearances. Last year he hit .285/.324/.423 with 17 homers and 85 RBI with the White Sox and the Royals.

Cabrera has spent time with the Yankees, Braves, Royals, Giants, Blue Jays, White Sox and Indians in the course of his fourteen-year career. He’s a one-time All-Star and won a World Series ring with the 2009 Yankees.

