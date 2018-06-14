Indians designate Melky Cabrera for assignment

The Cleveland Indians announced that they’ve designated Melky Cabrera for assignment. The move was made to make from for Brandon Guyer, who was activated from the disabled list.
Cabrera, 33, signed a minor league deal with the Tribe in late April, but he has hit a paltry .207/.243/.293 in 66 plate appearances. Last year he hit .285/.324/.423 with 17 homers and 85 RBI with the White Sox and the Royals.
Cabrera has spent time with the Yankees, Braves, Royals, Giants, Blue Jays, White Sox and Indians in the course of his fourteen-year career. He’s a one-time All-Star and won a World Series ring with the 2009 Yankees.
This is probably not going to result in any major changes with the Washington Nationals, but it’s worth noting today that Major League Baseball approved a change of ownership from Ted Lerner to his son Mark Lerner.
Mark Lerner, of course, has had a large hand in running the Nationals for years, but in baseball, each team has a designated “control person” who is officially listed as the team’s owner and who casts the team’s vote in league-wide decisions. Until this morning that had been Ted, who is now 92 years-old. Mark Lerner is 64. For what it’s worth, Mark told the Washington Post today that Washington Nationals decisions have long been family decisions and that “I don’t think you’ll see much difference in the way Dad and the family running it vs. myself and the family.”
The biggest decision facing the Nationals in the coming months is going to involve whether to offer — and how much to offer — Bryce Harper when he hits free agency, of course.