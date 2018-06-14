John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Giants third baseman Evan Longoria has a fractured fifth metacarpal. He is certainly headed to the disabled list. Though the Giants haven’t yet announced a timetable, it’s the same injury suffered by Madison Bumgarner in spring training on March 23. Bumgarner didn’t make his season debut until June 5, so we can roughly estimate that Longoria will be out for about two and a half months.
Longoria, 32, suffered the injury leading off the top of the fourth inning of Thursday afternoon’s game (an eventual 6-3, 16-inning win) against the Marlins. He ran the bases but was replaced at third base by Alen Hanson in the bottom half of the fourth. Longoria hits the shelf batting .246/.278/.434 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 270 plate appearances.
Shea suggests that Brandon Belt could return from the disabled list earlier than expected, perhaps tomorrow even. Pablo Sandoval may be called on to handle third base while Longoria is out. Hanson could also see his playing time increased.
Following Thursday afternoon’s 3-1 loss to the Tigers, the Twins optioned third baseman Miguel Sanó to High-A Fort Myers and outfielder Jake Cave to Triple-A Rochester, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. The club will activate Joe Mauer from the disabled list and add another player to the roster on Friday before opening a three-game road series with the Indians.
Sanó, 25, has struggled this season, batting .203/.270/.405 with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 163 plate appearances. Since returning in late May after dealing with a hamstring injury, Sanó hit .191 over 73 trips to the plate.
Usually, when a player is in the midst of a slump, a team might send him to Triple-A for a spell to figure things out. It’s rare for the club to demote an established major leaguer — an All-Star, even — to Single-A. Perhaps the Twins want Sanó to face lesser competition as a way to help rebuild his confidence.
Mauer, 35, suffered a neck injury diving for a ball a month ago and developed concussion symptoms. He will return to play batting .283/.404/.355 in 167 PA.
Cave, 25, hit a pair of home runs across six games in the majors this season. He’ll continue to serve as outfield depth in the minors.