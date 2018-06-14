Adam Wainwright pranks former teammate Skip Schumaker

Adam Wainwright and Skip Schumaker were St. Louis Cardinals teammates from 2005 through 2012. Schumaker moved on to the Dodgers after that and then on to the Reds before retiring. He’s now in the coaching ranks, currently serving as first base coach for the San Diego Padres.

The Padres spent the past few games in St. Louis visiting the Cardinals and, last night, left town for Atlanta to continue their road trip. When Schumaker changed out of his uniform and reached for his travel clothes — a white polo shirt and some black slacks — he found that his old friend Adam Wainwright still thinks about him after all these years:

Adam Wainwright set the bar high in his prank war with Skip Schumaker by getting his travel clothes during game, and doing this to them. “He should be on red alert,” Skip says about a response. #padres pic.twitter.com/a4kw01i4rs — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) June 14, 2018

A lot of baseball pranks are kind of basic. This one was pretty dang clever. And involved too, given that Wainwright had to enlist the help of the Cardinals’ uniform folks and, presumably, had to pay off a visiting clubhouse attendant to get him to filch Schumaker’s polo like that.

A+ to Wainwright in our book.

