Adam Wainwright pranked former teammate Skip Schumaker good

By Craig CalcaterraJun 14, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
Adam Wainwright and Skip Schumaker were St. Louis Cardinals teammates from 2005 through 2012. Schumaker moved on to the Dodgers after that and then on to the Reds before retiring. He’s now in the coaching ranks, currently serving as first base coach for the San Diego Padres.

The Padres spent the past few games in St. Louis visiting the Cardinals and, last night, left town for Atlanta to continue their road trip. When Schumaker changed out of his uniform and reached for his travel clothes — a white polo shirt and some black slacks — he found that his old friend Adam Wainwright still thinks about him after all these years:

A lot of baseball pranks are kind of basic. This one was pretty dang clever. And involved too, given that Wainwright had to enlist the help of the Cardinals’ uniform folks and, presumably, had to pay off a visiting clubhouse attendant to get him to filch Schumaker’s polo like that.

A+ to Wainwright in our book.

Indians designate Melky Cabrera for assignment

By Craig CalcaterraJun 14, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
The Cleveland Indians announced that they’ve designated Melky Cabrera for assignment. The move was made to make from for Brandon Guyer, who was activated from the disabled list.

Cabrera, 33, signed a minor league deal with the Tribe in late April, but he has hit a paltry .207/.243/.293 in 66 plate appearances. Last year he hit .285/.324/.423 with 17 homers and 85 RBI with the White Sox and the Royals.

Cabrera has spent time with the Yankees, Braves, Royals, Giants, Blue Jays, White Sox and Indians in the course of his fourteen-year career. He’s a one-time All-Star and won a World Series ring with the 2009 Yankees.