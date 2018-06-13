Todd Frazier apologizes to Jacob deGrom because Mets didn’t provide run support again

Earlier, Craig wrote about yet another great start from Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom that went to waste against the Braves on Wednesday afternoon. deGrom allowed only one run on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings, but took the loss as the Mets fell 2-0 and were limited to a measly two hits on the afternoon. deGrom is now 4-2 with a league-best 1.55 ERA over 14 starts.

While deGrom has been the pitcher of record, the Mets have scored a total of 31 runs across his 14 starts, an average of 2.2 runs of support per start. He has received two or fewer runs of support in seven of his last eight starts.

deGrom’s lack of run support sticks out because he has pitched so well but hasn’t been rewarded with the W’s, which are sadly still relevant when fans and pundits discuss the best pitchers in the game. As a result, Todd Frazier felt bad enough to apologize to deGrom after Wednesday afternoon’s loss, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Frazier said, “I told [deGrom] after the game: ‘Dude, I am sorry.’ I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know why we’re not producing for him.”

As Puma points out, it’s not just deGrom the Mets’ offense isn’t backing. The club has scored two runs or fewer in nine of its last 11 games. Unsurprisingly, the club has lost nine of its last 11 games.

Frazier didn’t have to apologize to deGrom because it’s not like the club is choosing not to score runs for him. They’re just not hitting and the team has had to deal with injuries to key players like Yoenis Cespedes. But deGrom can be affected materially from the lack of run support as it may have an affect on whether or not he’s an All-Star and whether or not he’s a Cy Young winner, both of which could also affect how much money he makes going forward. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining. Frazier, who’s been through arbitration and free agency, almost certainly understands this and that’s why he chose to apologize to deGrom.

