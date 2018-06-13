Report: Former major leaguer Kevin Brown held alleged mail thieves at gunpoint

Laura Corley of The Telegraph reports that former major leaguer Kevin Brown held two alleged mail thieves at gunpoint unitl police arrived on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects are a 15-year-old and an adult man.

There had been several reports of mail theft in Brown’s north Macon (Georgia) neighborhood. Brown decided to become a vigilante, hiding in his neighbor’s yard and waiting for the thieves to try stealing from his mailbox. They did and he used the threat of his gun to keep them from running until police arrived.

Brown, 53, pitched parts of 19 seasons from 1986 to 2005 with the Rangers, Dodgers, Yankees, Marlins, Padres, and Orioles. He retired in February 2006. The right-hander has, in this writer’s opinion, a strong case for the Hall of Fame but sadly fell off the ballot after receiving only 2.1 percent of the vote in 2011, his first year of eligibility. Any player who receives than fewer five percent of the vote drops off the ballot.

