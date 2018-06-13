Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Report: Former major leaguer Kevin Brown held alleged mail thieves at gunpoint

By Bill BaerJun 13, 2018, 9:07 PM EDT
Laura Corley of The Telegraph reports that former major leaguer Kevin Brown held two alleged mail thieves at gunpoint unitl police arrived on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects are a 15-year-old and an adult man.

There had been several reports of mail theft in Brown’s north Macon (Georgia) neighborhood. Brown decided to become a vigilante, hiding in his neighbor’s yard and waiting for the thieves to try stealing from his mailbox. They did and he used the threat of his gun to keep them from running until police arrived.

Brown, 53, pitched parts of 19 seasons from 1986 to 2005 with the Rangers, Dodgers, Yankees, Marlins, Padres, and Orioles. He retired in February 2006. The right-hander has, in this writer’s opinion, a strong case for the Hall of Fame but sadly fell off the ballot after receiving only 2.1 percent of the vote in 2011, his first year of eligibility. Any player who receives than fewer five percent of the vote drops off the ballot.

Mitch Haniger hits walk-off homer to complete sweep of Angels

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 13, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
The Mariners came from behind to defeat the Angels 8-6 on Wednesday, completing a three-game series sweep at home against their division rival. In doing so, the Mariners maintained a slight hold on first place in the AL West ahead of the Astros, who entered the day a half-game behind.

Trailing 6-4 after the top of the seventh inning, the Mariners began clawing back. Jean Segura knocked in a run with a double in the bottom of the seventh. Ryon Healy hit a game-tying solo home run in the eighth. Mitch Haniger ended it, breaking a 6-6 tie with a two-run home run to left field off of Oliver Drake.

Haniger homered twice in Tuesday’s win and also made a terrific throw from the left field corner to throw out Luis Valbuena, so he’s been pulling his weight and then some lately. On the season, Haniger is hitting .270/.352/.524 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 284 plate appearances.