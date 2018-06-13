Rangers move struggling Matt Moore to bullpen

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Rangers have moved Matt Moore to the bullpen and pitching prospect Yohander Méndez will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start on Friday.

Moore, 28, has been abysmal this season, posting a 7.88 ERA with a 41/26 K/BB ratio in 56 innings over 12 starts and one relief appearance. The Rangers acquired him along with international bonus slot money in December from the Giants for two minor leaguers.

Méndez, 23, made his major league debut in 2016 but is still rated as the No. 7 prospect in the Rangers’ system by MLB Pipeline. In 16 innings in the majors, the lefty has a 7.31 ERA with seven strikeouts and five walks. Méndez struggled for Triple-A Round Rock this season, compiling a 5.26 ERA with a 40/23 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings.

