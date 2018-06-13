Rangers move struggling Matt Moore to bullpen

Moore, 28, has been abysmal this season, posting a 7.88 ERA with a 41/26 K/BB ratio in 56 innings over 12 starts and one relief appearance. The Rangers acquired him along with international bonus slot money in December from the Giants for two minor leaguers.
Méndez, 23, made his major league debut in 2016 but is still rated as the No. 7 prospect in the Rangers’ system by MLB Pipeline. In 16 innings in the majors, the lefty has a 7.31 ERA with seven strikeouts and five walks. Méndez struggled for Triple-A Round Rock this season, compiling a 5.26 ERA with a 40/23 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings.
Nationals outfielder Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, two homers, and four RBI in Wednesday night’s 5-4 win over the Yankees. As MLB.com’s Jamal Collier notes, Soto (19 years, 231 days) is the youngest player to have a multi-homer game since the Braves’ Andruw Jones (19 years, 121 days) hit a pair of homers in a 3-2, 13-inning loss against the Reds on August 22, 1996.
Here are videos of Soto’s blasts. The first one was a three-run shot that barely went over the fence in left field at Yankee Stadium, giving the Nationals a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth. The second was a no-doubt solo shot to right-center that broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh.
After Wednesday’s performance, Soto is batting an outstanding .344/.447/.641 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 76 plate appearances.