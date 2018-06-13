Juan Soto becomes youngest player since Andruw Jones with multi-homer game

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, two homers, and four RBI in Wednesday night’s 5-4 win over the Yankees. As MLB.com’s Jamal Collier notes, Soto (19 years, 231 days) is the youngest player to have a multi-homer game since the Braves’ Andruw Jones (19 years, 121 days) hit a pair of homers in a 3-2, 13-inning loss against the Reds on August 22, 1996.

Here are videos of Soto’s blasts. The first one was a three-run shot that barely went over the fence in left field at Yankee Stadium, giving the Nationals a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth. The second was a no-doubt solo shot to right-center that broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh.

After Wednesday’s performance, Soto is batting an outstanding .344/.447/.641 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 76 plate appearances.

